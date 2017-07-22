Cross Country: Decatur brings back Eagle Summit meet

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Cross Country, Decatur, Decatur Cross Country

After a year hiatus due to the construction of the Eagle Activity Center, the Assault of Eagle Summit cross country meet will return this fall.

The grueling race through the hills surrounding the Decatur High School campus will be Sept. 9.

“We like hosting two invitationals,” said Decatur coach David Park. “Last year with the indoor practice facility being built and all the dirt moving, we didn’t know what we’d have [for a course].

“The only change will be the start. We can’t have it on the practice field because there’s a big building there now.”

Park is still reworking the first mile of the course. His initial plans are to hold the start in the field next to Carson Elementary near U.S. Business 287. The course will then wind to the front of the high school through the hills of Eagle Summit and finish on the practice field inside the track. Park said the final two miles will be the same as in the past.

The meet will feature 5K races for the boys and 5A and 6A girls. A two-mile race will be for 4A-and-under girls.