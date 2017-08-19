SPORTS HEADLINES

Creswell, crew finishes 33rd

By | Published Friday, August 19, 2017

Decatur’s Chris Creswell’s trip to Las Vegas for the 9-Ball team world championships ended with a payday for the squad.

Just Strokin’ finished 33rd out of the 500 teams in the tournament to win $750.

Creswell won four of his five matches.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.