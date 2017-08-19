Creswell, crew finishes 33rd

Decatur’s Chris Creswell’s trip to Las Vegas for the 9-Ball team world championships ended with a payday for the squad.
Just Strokin’ finished 33rd out of the 500 teams in the tournament to win $750.
Creswell won four of his five matches.
Published Friday, August 19, 2017
