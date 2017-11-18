Comanche runs away from Boyd in bi-district

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Comanche ran out to a 20-0 lead in the first half of Friday’s 3A Division I bi-district game against Boyd and never looked back.

The Yellowjackets fell to the Indians 40-21.

Comanche running back Colton Roberts started the scoring with a touchdown run with 9:34 left in the first quarter.

Kade Mercer added a 31-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left in the quarter to give the Indians a 13-0 lead.

Roberts scored his second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run to give Comanche the commanding lead.

Boyd got on the scoreboard with 6:28 remaining in the second quarter when Koby Miller caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kody Risenhoover to cut the lead to 20-7.

But Comanche responded with a score with 1:41 left in the first half when Trevor Higginbotham caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Bronte Hermesmeyer to put the Indians up 27-7 at the half.

Comanche put the game out of reach when Jeremy Bostick scored on a 35-yard run with 9:55 left in the third quarter to put the Indians up 34-7.

The Yellowjackets scored twice in the second half on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Risenhoover to Casey Reynolds in the third quarter and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Risenhoover to Logan Jones in the fourth quarter.

Comanche added an 81-yard touchdown run by Bostick in the third quarter.

Comanche had 357 yards of total offense in the game, with 261 yards on the ground. Boyd had a total of 231 yards with Risenhoover throwing for 184 of those yards. Jones ran the ball seven times for 23 yards.