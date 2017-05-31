College Signings

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Bridgeport Football, Bridgeport Golf, Bridgeport Rodeo, Decatur, Decatur Baseball, Northwest, Northwest Volleyball
MIDLAND COLLEGE – Abbi Hatton of Bridgeport signs to play basketball next fall at Midland College.
SOUTH PLAINS COLLEGE – Parker Emola of Bridgeport will join the rodeo team at South Plains College in Levelland.
HOWARD COLLEGE – Decatur pitcher Bryce Elder signs to play baseball at Howard College in Big Spring.
McPHERSON COLLEGE – Morgan Abbott of Boyd signs to play volleyball at McPherson College in McPherson, Kan.
TARLETON – Camryn Berryhill of Northwest will play volleyball for Tarleton State University next fall.
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE – Bridgeport golfer Brooke Irion signs to play at Tyler Junior College.
TEXAS LUTHERAN – Abe Huerta of Bridgeport will play football at Texas Lutheran University.