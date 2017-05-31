SPORTS HEADLINES

College Signings

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Midland College

MIDLAND COLLEGE – Abbi Hatton of Bridgeport signs to play basketball next fall at Midland College.

South Plains College

SOUTH PLAINS COLLEGE – Parker Emola of Bridgeport will join the rodeo team at South Plains College in Levelland.

Howard College

HOWARD COLLEGE – Decatur pitcher Bryce Elder signs to play baseball at Howard College in Big Spring.

McPherson College

McPHERSON COLLEGE – Morgan Abbott of Boyd signs to play volleyball at McPherson College in McPherson, Kan.

Tarleton

TARLETON – Camryn Berryhill of Northwest will play volleyball for Tarleton State University next fall.

Tyler Junior College

TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE – Bridgeport golfer Brooke Irion signs to play at Tyler Junior College.

Texas Lutheran

TEXAS LUTHERAN – Abe Huerta of Bridgeport will play football at Texas Lutheran University.


