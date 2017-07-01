Coach of the Year: Capturing hearts – Coach’s lessons returned by players

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

For one October night, purple replaced green and gold in Boyd.

Fans packed the bright, white-walled gym in purple shirts with “Webb Together” on the back and refused to let a somber tone overtake the night.

On the court, the inspired Boyd Lady Yellowjackets used the added emotion of the night to reach another level for their coach, Dusty Crafton. Just three years before, the coach took over a program with just one district win that now stood on the precipice of a second straight league title.

But on this night, the day after she lost her brother, Zac Webb, the team and community lifted her up.

“We always played for her. But at that moment we knew we had to step up and fight for her,” said Boyd senior Keynzie Todd. “We are her family and we were going to be there for her. She’d been there for us.”

Even more than the quick three set win, the 14-0 record in 8-3A or the first area title, this night captured Crafton’s philosophy and hopes she held for the program.

“First and foremost, you have to develop their heart,” Crafton explained. “As far as females go, if you can touch their heart, then there’s really no boundaries.”

The bond Crafton built with her players on the way to establishing a program that celebrated a second straight varsity district title and featured an undefeated junior varsity helped make her this year’s pick for Wise County Coach of the Year.

“There are so many good coaches out there – at our school and all the schools in our county,” Crafton said. “I appreciate it. It means a lot.”

The Springtown native arrived in Boyd in 2013 after leading Centerville to the region final at the end of a 43-5 season.

Boyd athletic director Brandon Hopkins knew immediately he’d found the perfect fit to lift a struggling program.

“She’d had a lot of success at her previous three spots and our program had not really gotten going,” Hopkins said. “She came in and gave the program a much-needed spark.

“She has a good rapport with the kids and works them hard. There is a real mutual respect.”

In one of her first trips to Boyd, Crafton immediately found something she could build upon with her girls.

“When I came in and walked through, the kids were running their own practice and you could tell they wanted and had a desire to get better,” Crafton said.

In her first season at Boyd, the Lady Yellowjackets made quick turnaround, earning their first playoff trip and bi-district title. Boyd went 24-18, falling in the area round to Callisburg.

“That first year a lot of people would say was a struggle, but it was one of my favorite years because they were so hungry,” Crafton said.

“I think all kids want direction. I feel like that was all they needed was someone to point them in the right direction. They were willing to put in the work, and it made the difference.”

Boyd narrowly missed returning to the playoffs in 2014. A year later, the Lady Yellowjackets went on a tear during district, winning their final nine matches to claim the program’s first league crown.

“It meant so much to us. As a coach that was a huge goal,” Crafton said. “It’s not that wins and losses are everything, because they are not. I can’t even tell you my record as a coach.”

Boyd added a bi-district title before falling in the area round to Glen Rose.

Entering the 2016 campaign, the Lady Yellowjackets adopted the motto “Burn the Ships” as part of a never-say-die or look back attitude. That approach was obvious in matches and even more at practices where her team was always pushed to the limit.

“It’s always been my philosophy to make practices harder than any game you’d ever be in,” Crafton said. “I’m hard on them in practices, no doubt about it. I think they know I love them and I do that so that in a game situation I don’t have to be.”

Crafton’s demanding practices were key to the team’s success, according to Todd.

“She makes you better. She makes you think about everything you do,” Todd said. “She’s not only making the physical part of the game better but helping you mentally.”

After facing stiff competition each day in practice from an unbeaten and talented junior varsity, Boyd tore through the regular season and broke into the top 10 rankings in 3A for the first time.

A list of goals in Crafton’s office, including an unbeaten district run, kept them motivated during tight matches. It came up in the five-set, come-from-behind win over Bowie.

“We set these goals at the beginning of the season and would go over them a lot. It was important to them,” Crafton said. “We talked about them in those timeouts against Bowie. It’s not always X’s and O’s. Sometimes it’s just having something you want more than anything else and going after it.”

While her team rolled along on the court, away from it Crafton fought a range of emotions with her brother Zac battling lung cancer.

“There were days where I probably was not a very good coach at practice. I tried to be, but obviously you are very emotional,” Crafton said. “There was a practice where I came in mad about everything. That wasn’t fair to them. I swung the other way and was real docile and quiet. That’s when I saw real leadership out of my kids. They would see things that I would usually be all over and they jumped in and did it.

“I even had one of my seniors say on senior night, ‘You’ve always been a rock for us. This year, we were for you.’ It’s true. They rallied.”

Never more than Oct. 4, the day after Zac died. The night was to be a fundraiser but turned into a remembrance for her brother.

She came to coach her team with her family in the stands, including her sister-in-law.

“It’s such a life lesson. You make commitments and they are important,” Crafton said. “I also thought about what someone like my brother would have done. He was not one to wallow. I tried to make sure I was paying tribute to him because it was important. It was important for these girls to see that. Life does not stop. You have to continue on to do your best. Even when it’s hard.”

Paradise players presented her with flowers before the match in a touching show of support from Boyd’s chief rival.

“Everything that went on in the Paradise game – there were so many sweet, memorable moments and so many heartfelt notes and words,” Crafton said. “Seeing my family in the stands and my sister-in-law was there. It was hard for me, but can you imagine that?

“That’s the thing about sports. It’s more than just a game. You have no idea who you are impacting in the stands. That’s something we try to tell our kids every day. You never know when you’re giving a person a little piece of hope.”

Crafton makes sure she’s more in tuned with what may be occurring in the lives of her players.

Boyd completed its 14-0 run through district and made history with the program’s first area victory.

The Lady Yellowjackets met Peaster in a top-10 showdown in the region quarterfinal. In a crazed atmosphere, Boyd took the opening game but couldn’t hold off Peaster’s firepower up the middle. Peaster took the match on the way to reaching the state tournament. Boyd finished the year 41-5.

“If you are going to go out, that’s the way to do it,” Crafton said. “All I ask is everything you’ve got. What’s your 100 percent that day? Give us that and see where our chips fall.”

Along with coaching volleyball, Crafton serves as the girls coordinator and in the offseason can often be seen running and working out with her athletes.

“She sees the importance of every program up here,” Hopkins said. “She’s not just about volleyball.”

Stealing tips from her sister-in-law Kate Webb, Crafton coached Jacey Cate on her way to the state track meet in the high jump.

“It was so exciting. Jacey is very coachable. She will watch film and tries to fix it immediately,” Crafton said.

As a coach, Crafton is looking ahead to what she expects to be another strong season on the court. But she’s also learned to appreciate the present and the accomplishments that make moments special.

“As a coach I’ve tried to learn, even though it’s still a struggle, to enjoy the ride. The kids will do that, too, and you don’t want them to,” Crafton said. “You want them to enjoy it. That’s something I feel we did a better job of this year. Each success, we enjoyed it. We tried to soak it up instead of immediately looking ahead. Take that time to enjoy that moment. You don’t want to pass those moments up.”