Chico sweeps tournament

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tags: Chico Volleyball

The Chico Lady Dragons dominated their own tournament over the weekend.

Chico went 7-0 and improved to 12-1 on the year.

The Lady Dragons did not drop a set on Saturday, beating Quanah (25-12, 25-13), Vernon Northside (25-14, 25-7), Savoy (25-14, 25-18) and Gold-Burg (25-9, 25-9).

Chico took down Saint Jo (25-20, 25-11), Forestburg (21-25, 25-9, 15-11) and Petrolia (25-23, 25-11) on Thursday.

Jessica Byers had 39 kills on Thursday and nine aces.

Byers put down 13 against Northside and six against Quanah. Byers and Michaela Martin served seven aces each against Northside.