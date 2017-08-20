SPORTS HEADLINES

Chico sweeps tournament

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017
The Chico Lady Dragons dominated their own tournament over the weekend.
Chico went 7-0 and improved to 12-1 on the year.
The Lady Dragons did not drop a set on Saturday, beating Quanah (25-12, 25-13), Vernon Northside (25-14, 25-7), Savoy (25-14, 25-18) and Gold-Burg (25-9, 25-9).
Chico took down Saint Jo (25-20, 25-11), Forestburg (21-25, 25-9, 15-11) and Petrolia (25-23, 25-11) on Thursday.
Jessica Byers had 39 kills on Thursday and nine aces.
Byers put down 13 against Northside and six against Quanah. Byers and Michaela Martin served seven aces each against Northside.


