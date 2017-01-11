Cheerleading: Show of spirit – Cheer squads return to finals

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

In the inaugural University Interscholastic League spirit championship last year, the Decatur cheerleaders entered the competition not fully knowing what to expect.

The squad quickly found out there was a big learning curve.

“It was nerve-racking. It was a lot different than we expected,” senior Corley Blount recalled.

“We winged it. No one had done it before,” junior Hailey Gardner said.

Wednesday, Decatur and Bridgeport cheerleaders will make a return for the second year of the state spirit championships being held at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Decatur will compete in the 4A division. Bridgeport is in the small coed competition.

The competition focuses on the traditional gameday roles of cheerleaders, and teams compete in three categories – fight song, timeout band dance and timeout cheer.

The cheerleaders on both squads feel much more comfortable knowing what to expect this year.

“We didn’t know what to expect last year, and this year we are a lot more prepared,” said Bridgeport’s Victoria Weidemann. “Last year, we worked a couple of weeks. This year, we started at the beginning of November getting ready.

“We rushed our routine last year,” Kaetlyn Flavin said. “This year we’ve worked to make it sharp.”

Bridgeport will take a squad of 20 to compete against the other eight teams in the small coed division. Of the 20 members, 10 were on last year’s squad.

“We know a lot more after being through the competition. We’re more prepared,” said Bridgeport sponsor Jennifer Hicks. “This year we decided to go coed.”

Hicks said tryouts were held in the fall, and three guys made the squad, including football players Regi Lane and Brian Munn.

“The guys have been taking tumbling lessons and learning stunts,” Hicks said. “They’ve brought a lot of energy and a different dynamic.”

Lane admits it’s been hard work.

“It’s a lot harder than you think, picking up girls over and over,” he said. “It’s different than football because you’re not getting hit, and it’s a different atmosphere. But it’s the same intensity.”

Decatur has a new sponsor with Celina Howerton, whose three daughters had served as cheer captains at the school.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with,” Howerton said.

Decatur will use a squad of 20 to compete against several dozen 4A squads.

The squad has practiced all winter in the unheated Eagle Activity Center, including last week when temperatures were below freezing.

“We practiced all week, even when it was 11 degrees,” Gardner said.

Along with the hours of practice, the team modified the school’s fight song to help it in the competition.

The cheerleaders are thankful for the chance to compete in the second year of the UIL’s pilot program.

“It’s cool there’s finally a chance for us to compete,” Emily-Anne Simmelmann said.

“Our last football game would’ve been our last thing, but now we get to go out there together one last time,” Sarah Cain added.