By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Cheerleading, Decatur, Paradise

Four Wise County cheerleaders were named to the Academic All-State team this month.

Jamie Talley of Paradise and Sarah Cain, Presley Dailey and Emily-Anne Semmelmann of Decatur earned the honor.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association selects Academic All-State teams. To be a member of the Academic All-State squad, cheerleaders must be a senior, must have a grade point average of 94 or above for grades 9-11 and must be a team member in good standing. They are nominated by their member coaches.