Cate finishes 7th in 3A high jump

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, May 12, 2017

Making her debut on the state stage, Boyd’s Jacey Cate felt the familiar nerves before her first jump Friday morning.

“I was super nervous; but I’m always nervous before a big meet,” Cate said.

Cate fought through the jitters to clear the opening height of 5 feet on her second attempt. The Boyd junior could not get over 5-2 in three attempts. She finished tied for seventh with Altair Rice’s Macee Krpec in the 3A high jump finals at the University Interscholastic League track and field championships at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

“I’m proud that I made it,” Cate said. “Coming here was a good experience to have. I’m just a junior and worked hard to get here. I’m looking forward to next year. Hopefully I can make it back.”

George West’s Nikaya Neal won the gold medal, clearing 5-7 with fewer misses than Early’s Trinity Tomlinson, the silver medalist. DeKalb’s Alexia Wherry finished third at 5-5.

The nine finalists started at 5 feet, forcing Cate to adjust her preparation.

“We usually start at 4-8. Starting at 5 feet is different,” Cate said.

After hitting the bar on her first attempt, Cate easily cleared it on the second try.

Cate improved on three attempts at 5-2, narrowing missing on the last one.

“I did OK,” Cate said. “On my last attempt I drug my foot. If I had one more try, I think I would have got it.”

3A High Jump: 1. Nikaya Neal, George West, 5-7; 2. Trinity Tomlinson, Early, 5-7; 3. Alexia Wherry, DeKalb, 5-5; 4. Lauren Purdom, Whitesboro, 5-4; 5. Valery Tobias, Edinburg IDEA Quest, 5-2; 6. Kelli Silcox, East Chambers, 5-2; 7. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 5-0; 7. Macee Krpec, Altair Rice, 5-0; 9. Jillian Terry, Edinburg IDEA Quest, 5-0