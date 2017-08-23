Callisburg holds off Boyd in five

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, August 23, 2017

Tags: Boyd Volleyball

The Callisburg Lady Cats made it to the state tournament last season — the dream destination the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets.

Trading shots and sets with the 2016 3A Region II champion, Boyd showed at times Tuesday they are ready to challenge for a spot in Garland in November. To get there, they will need answers for the likes of Macie Satterwhite and Skylar Allen, who combined for nine kills in the fifth-set tiebreaker to help Callisburg spoil Boyd’s home debut, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10.

“I knew it was going to be tough going in,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton. “We were all over the place. At times we played awesome and other times we couldn’t hang in there.

“I told the girls that we could’ve scheduled someone that we could beat in three easily, but we wouldn’t have gotten better. We learned some lessons and will get better from this.”

Allen finished with 22 kills and Satterwhite 21 as they kept attacking the lines. The two put down six finishers each in the third-set victory that forced Boyd to play catchup.

“Their outside hitters are so dynamic and hard to stop,” Crafton said.

Spreading the ball around and giving their middle blockers Jacey Cate and Laney Pellegrini additional hitting chances, Boyd found opportunities against Callisburg’s gritty defense.

Cate and Pellegrini put down 13 kills each. Cate landed five in the opening set.

“Coach told the setters to set us and we took advantage,” Cate said.

Four different Lady Yellowjackets finished in double digits with kills. Jordyn Todd had 15 and Macee Valtr 10.

“Our middles did an excellent job of stepping up,” Crafton said. “I was happy with the way we hit. It showed we’re not one dimensional.”

Macey McCune handed out 22 assists and Tori Pellegrini 16.

Larrin Maxwell led the defensive effort for Boyd with 35 digs.

Down 2-1, a kill from Todd followed by a block from Laney Pellegrini put Boyd up 19-11 in the fourth set. The lead grew to 23-13 before Callisburg staged a comeback to pull within four, 24-20. A Callisburg service error gave Boyd the set and forced the tiebreaker.

Callisburg took a 5-2 lead in the fifth set on back-to-back kills by Allen. Callisburg stretched the lead to 12-6 before Pelligrini landed two straight shots to get Boyd back within three.

Satterwhite and Allen then provided the finishing touches.