Bulls rally to beat Vernon in last minute

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Football, Football

The Bridgeport Bulls fought back from a 22-0 deficit to beat the Vernon Lions 37-36 in the final minute.

Bridgeport took the lead, 37-30, with 42 seconds left on a 5-yard run by Carson Johnson.

Just 31 seconds later, Vernon scored with a pass from Brysan Garrard to Anthony Garza to pull within one. Garrard’s pass on the ensuing two-point try fell incomplete to seal the win for the Bulls.

After allowing 22 points in the first quarter, the Bridgeport defense allowed just two more scores and forced a pair of fumbles.

Bridgeport quarterback Jadon Maddux led the comeback scoring on runs of 11, two and one yards. He also threw for a 79-yard touchdown to Colton Waters with 11:48 to go to tie the game briefly at 22.

After Vernon took another lead, Maddux led a drive for 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 30. Maddux finished with 76 yards rushing and added 225 through the air, completing 17 of his 35 attempts.

Bridgeport improved to 3-6 and 2-1 in District 3-4A Division II.