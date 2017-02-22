Bulls fall in bi-district to Carter

By Messenger staff | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Playing the eighth-ranked team in 4A, Dallas Carter, the Bridgeport Bulls dug a 22-point hole going into the fourth quarter Tuesday.

The Bulls fought to claw their way back into the game, cutting the deficit to eight before Carter closed out the game. Carter went on for the 70-48 victory in the Class 4A Region II bi-district game.

“Coming into the game against a good, athletic defensive team like Carter, we knew we had to battle them on the boards and not turn it over,” said Bridgeport coach Alan Green. “We didn’t do a good job with either of those things and that was the difference in the game.

“But what I’m going to remember about tonight is the heart and fight we showed in the fourth quarter to cut it to eight after being down 22. It could have gotten to 30 or 40 like it has in the past when we played top-10 teams. But tonight it didn’t. We fought and showed great heart. If not for a couple of questionable charge calls against us in the fourth that negated points, the game could have gotten interesting.”

Bridgeport closed the season 14-19 after starting the year with just two returning varsity players.

“Going into practice the past couple of weeks and knowing that the sun was starting to set on our season, I found myself as a coach a little sad because I felt like our kids were really starting to get it and play some good ball,” Green said. “I think that was proven tonight in the fourth quarter.”

Senior Justin Meyers scored 22 points in his final game.

Jason Faulkenberry added 13.

Bridgeport trailed 31-21 at halftime. Carter built the lead to 50-28, outscoring Bridgeport 19-7 in the third.

The Bulls opened the final frame on a 15-3 run to get within 10 midway through.