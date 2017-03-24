Bulls crush Brownwood, 5-1

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Soccer, Soccer

While fighting a stiff wind in the first half, the Bridgeport Bulls couldn’t lift the lid on the goal to deliver on multiple chances Friday.

That quickly changed in the second half.

After junior Eric Aguilar put a wicked spin on the ball from 20 yards out to beat the Brownwood keeper to the near side in the 40th minute, the Bulls kept peppering the goal. Bridgeport scored five goals within 14 minutes on the way to the 5-1 victory over Brownwood in the 4A Region I bi-district match at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium.

“It gave us relief. A goal was bound to go in with the way we were playing,” Aguilar said. “We stuck in there and played our hearts out.”

Bridgeport captured its second bi-district title in just the program’s second season.

“At this point, it’s not a surprise,” said Bridgeport coach Ben Parks. “They are raising expectations every week. They are a tough team to play against. They are a bunch of guys that love each other and love playing for this team.”

Bridgeport moves on to play Borger in the area round next week. A time and date for the match have not been set.

The Bulls dominated possession throughout, outshooting Brownwood 13-2. Bridgeport held Brownwood without a shot in the scoreless first half.

Bridgeport came up empty on three shots in the first half. The Bulls also missed on several crosses in front of the net.

“We haven’t played in a wind like that all year,” Parks said. “You’ve got to be real technical especially with your deliveries in the box. We created a lot of chances. We were just missing.”

Playing with the wind in the second half, Bridgeport’s Efrain DeLuna and Miguel Olmos rattled shots off the pipes before Aguilar found the back of the net.

Brownwood managed to get the equalizer on a goal by Jake Dorsett just three minutes after Aguilar’s goal.

The game didn’t stay tied long as Ruvicel Trejo finished off a brilliant cross from Milton Iniguez to put the Bulls back in front with 54th minute.

Less than a minute later, Miguel Olmos buried a penalty kick inside the far post. Olmos went to the same side to sneak a second penalty kick under the keeper in 62nd minute to put Bridgeport up 4-1.

“I knew where I was going to go with it,” Olmos said. “I wasn’t nervous. I’m comfortable with that side as long as I put a powerful kick on it.”

Jonathan Juarez closed out the second-half frenzy, pounding a rebound into the back of the net in the 64th minute.

“It was almost like Jenga,” Parks said. “We were pulling pieces out in the first half. Once you finally get that one piece, our first goal in the second half, everything came down. We scored all our goals within a 15-minute period.

“This was our best total performance of the season. Everyone that stepped on the field contributed.”