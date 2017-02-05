Built for Speed: 2016 All Wise Football Team

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

MVP:

Payton McAlister

Decatur, senior

The 4-4A I Offensive Player of the Year and Florida Tech signee rushed for 1,693 yards and 27 touchdowns and he had 70 receptions for 1,044 yards and 14 scores. With 42 touchdowns this season, he finished his career with 83.

OFFENSIVE MVP:

Gavin Holmes

Northwest, senior

The 6-5A Offensive Player of the Year set a school record with his 1,545 yards on 83 receptions with 15 touchdowns. The Baylor signee finished his career with 2,641 receiving yards.

DEFENSIVE MVP:

Caden McDonald

Northwest, senior

The San Diego St. signee made 12 tackles for losses in his 95 stops. He caused four fumbles and picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown. He is the Texans’ career leader in tackles with 289.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:

Reece Jordan

Boyd, senior

The 4-3A I Outstanding Lineman and Texas State signee at center graded out at 90 percent with numerous pancake blocks. On defense, he made 76 tackles with 20 stops for losses and two sacks.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:

Shea Buckaloo

Alvord, sophomore

The 5-2A I Defensive Newcomer of the Year made 66 tackles, including four stops for losses, and recovered four fumbles.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR:

Wilson Hicks

Decatur, sophomore

Taking over at quarterback in the second half of the Eagles’ third game, Hicks threw for 2,506 yards with 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Tyler Ticknor

Decatur, senior

After starting the year at quarterback before an ankle injury, the 4-4A I Utility Player of the Year turned into a vital cog for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. He threw for 743 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 726 yards and 15 scores and caught 17 passes for 301 yards.

He made 11 tackles on defense.

OFFENSE

Prince Mavula

Northwest, junior

The first-year full-time starter threw for 3,173 yards and 31 touchdowns with only 9 interceptions.

Connor Patterson

Alvord, senior

The first-team 5-2 I quarterback threw for 1,416 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 356 yards.

Syrus Moore

Northwest, senior

The former receiver moved to the backfield and rushed for a school record 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Crese Redman

Alvord, senior

The first-team 5-2A I back ran for 1,116 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Dane Fitzgerald

Decatur, junior

The receiver averaged 17.9 yards per catch on 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Marcellus Johnson

Bridgeport, senior

The 3-4A II receiver hauled in 35 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

Mario Reyes

Decatur, junior

The receiver made 34 catches for 644 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 17.5 yards per kick return.

Josh Campbell

Northwest, junior

The offensive tackle recorded 37 pancakes and graded out at 92 percent for an offense that averaged 471 yards per game.

Darrell Simpson

Northwest, junior

The massive and nimble tackle had 40 pancake blocks and helped protect a quarterback that averaged 264 yards passing.

Terry Lee Hogan

Decatur, senior

The three-year starter graded out at 94 percent and allowed only one sack with 44 pancake blocks.

Tim Sombathy

Alvord, senior

The first-team 5-2A I lineman graded out at 90 percent with 19 pancake blocks.

Nate Ramirez

Bridgeport, senior

The all-district center made 10 starts and was the Bulls’ most consistent run and pass blocker.

DEFENSE

Julian Tambunga

Alvord, senior

The first-team 5-2A I end made 12 tackles for losses with six sacks and caused three fumbles.

Jared Richardson

Paradise, senior

The first-team 4-3A I end made 69 stops with 10 for losses.

Seth Grammer

Paradise, senior

The first-team district selection recorded two sacks and five tackles for losses among 86 stops.

Demetri Hendrick

Bridgeport, senior

The Bulls tackle made 47 tackles with four for losses.

Abe Huerta

Bridgeport, senior

In his first year as a linebacker, the first-team all-district pick made 87 tackles with two sacks and broke up three passes.

Isaiah Williams

Chico, senior

The first-team 5-2A I linebacker made 80 tackles, including six for losses.

Harrison Haney

Decatur, junior

The linebacker made 80 solo tackles in his first year as a starter with 13 stops for losses.

Ty Valentine

Paradise, senior

The first-team 4-3A I pick made 56 tackles with six for losses.

Emmanuel Ogunwolu

Northwest, senior

The shut-down, first-team 6-5A corner allowed only three completions all year, breaking up 14 passes and picking off three.

Jhett Parker

Decatur, junior

Playing through a shoulder injury the entire season, the corner intercepted three passes and broke up 16.

Tanner Savoy

Northwest, senior

The safety made 109 tackles with six for losses and intercepted five passes.

Alan Campbell

Alvord, senior

The all-district pick had five interceptions with 30 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Efrain DeLuna

Bridgeport, senior

The Bulls kicker made 26 of 29 extra points and connected on nine of 11 field goals with a long of 42 yards.

Nico Starnes

Chico, sophomore

The first-team 5-2A I running back ran two kicks back for scores and tallied 303 yards on nine kickoffs.