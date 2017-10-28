Buckaroos take down Boyd, 49-14

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football

The Breckenridge Buckaroos stayed unbeaten in 4-3A Division I with a 49-14 win over the Boyd Yellowjackets Friday.

Breckenridge went 49-0 before Boyd scored a pair of touchdowns in the final eight minutes. Boone Eustace scored a 36-yard run and Kody Risenhoover hit Koby Miller with a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Boyd fell to 0-3 in district with the loss and 2-6 overall.

Breckenridge quarterback Owen Woodward threw for 278 yards, completing 15 of his 19 passes with five touchdowns. Woodward hit Lonnie Hinson for touchdowns of 11 and 46 yards in the second quarter to put the Buckaroos up 27-0 at halftime.