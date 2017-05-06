Brock holds off Paradise to finish sweep

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Baseball, Paradise, Paradise Baseball

Will Reeves’ two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning brought the Paradise Panthers within a run of the Brock Eagles Friday night.

But the Panthers couldn’t get Reeves home to extend the game or their season in the 6-5 game two loss at Weatherford College. The victory followed Brock’s 6-2 win in game one and completed the sweep of the Class 3A Region I bi-district series.

Paradise finished the season 14-14-1.

Brysen Meyers kept Paradise in game one early, limiting Brock to two runs over the first five innings. In the sixth the first two runners reached base against him before he hit the 110-pitch limit.

Brock pushed across four runs in the sixth with Noah Nye tripling in two in the rally.

Brock built a 6-0 lead in the game two after scoring a run in the top of the seventh.

Needing baserunners in the bottom of the seventh, Mikey Passariello started the inning with a single and Jace Essig was hit by pitch. Matt Whalen doubled in a run before Patrick Dorado and Brad Young plated runs to cut Brock’s lead to 6-3.

With two out, Reeves doubled to left to put the tying run on base. He stole third before a strikeout brought an end to the rally.