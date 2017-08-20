Bridgeport wins silver division at Graham

By Messenger staff | Published Sunday, August 20, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport Volleyball

The Bridgeport Sissies brought home the championship in the silver division at Graham Saturday.

The Sissies beat Iowa Park 26-24, 25-23 and followed up with a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Vernon.

“They keep getting better every game,” said Bridgeport coach Morgan Mathews. “We played a totally different rotation and never missed a beat.”

Anna Strother and Tiffany Wooten were strong at the net on defense with Morgen Davidson and Kristen Grooms providing the offensive attack. CheyAnne Weirich and Jacquelyn Bailey handled most of the setting.

Emily Vidal made 27 digs and Jolene Torres 22 against Vernon.

Haley Barton aced game point in both of the matches in bracket play.

Mathews also noted the play of Mariah Fraga, Makenna Eudy and Brooklyn Fuentes off the bench.