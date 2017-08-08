Bridgeport sweeps Paradise in opener

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Volleyball, Paradise, Paradise Volleyball, Volleyball

After holding on to win a pair of back-and-forth sets, the Bridgeport Sissies seized the chance for a season-opening sweep Tuesday.

Bridgeport scored eight of the first nine points in the third game on the way finishing off Paradise, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19, at Bridgeport High School gym.

“We played a little slow at first. The second set got a little more confident,” said Bridgeport outside hitter Kristen Grooms. “We felt more confidence in our setters and hitters. It feels great to get off to a strong start.”

Grooms and Tiffany Wooten put down seven kills each for the Sissies. Grooms buried four in the final set.

The Sissies picked up the win in coach Morgan Mathews’ first game on the Bridgeport bench and with several players making their varsity debuts or seeing their first action in new positions.

“It’s a relief,” said Mathews. “They did good. [The first set] was nerve-racking. We then got our feet wet and got to passing better.”

Morgen Davidson, who played middle blocker last year for the Sissies, made her debut at setter. She handed out 13 assists to go along with three kills.

“She hustles and is really quick to the ball,” Mathews said. “She also hits the ball well too.”

It was Davidson’s ace that brought an end to the opening set.

Paradise had trailed the game by five, 19-14, before rallying to take a 22-21 lead on an Ashley Kosman kill.

Kosman finished with six kills. Harley Mayfield led Paradise with eight.

Saylea Mayfield handed out 12 assists, and Dori Skogberg 11.

“I told them, ‘You can be disappointed in the outcome, but not the effort,’” said Paradise coach Danny Anderson. “We’ll get better.

“We made each game competitive, but we’re not here to make it competitive.”

Bridgeport sophomore Anna Strother ended the second set with an impressive kill that sent the ball flying into the stands after hitting a Paradise defender. Strother recorded four kills and three blocks.

“She’s a hidden performer after being on JV last year. Teams don’t know what she can do,” Mathews said.