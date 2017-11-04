Bridgeport loses finale, chance at second seed

By Messenger staff | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

The Bridgeport Bulls will have to settle for being the third seed out of District 3-4A Division II after their 52-17 home loss to Iowa Park.

The Bulls have their open date next week and will face a playoff opponent in two weeks — their first appearance in the post season since 2014.

The game went south from the beginning as the Hawks scored 21 points in the first quarter and another 17 in the second to take a 38-7 lead into the half.

After falling down 21-0, Jadon Maddux hit Colton Waters with a 53-yard pass. The Bulls didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Milton Iniguez hit a 27-yard field goal and Cole Barton had a 3-yard run with 31 seconds left in the game.

Iowa Park did most of their damage on the ground, running for 278 rushing yards. The Bulls had 249 total yards — 143 rushing and 106 through the air.