Bridgeport freshman finishes 44th

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 4, 2017

As a freshman running the 4A state championships, Bridgeport’s Marisol Fraga understandably felt some nerves before Saturday’s race.

On the course, the nerves disappeared as Fraga held her own to finish 44th in the Class 4A race, running 12:41 on the 3,200-meter course at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.

“I was really nervous and didn’t know what to expect,” Fraga said. “The first mile felt short and good. After that I started getting tired.”

Fraga held on and caught up to five runners in the last stretch before the finish line. She was one of four runners that finished within a second of each other.

Fraga finished fourth at the 9-4A championships and then 14th at the 4A Region II meet. She expects to make a trip back to Round Rock with another goal in mind — to break 12 minutes.

“I want to get my time down,” Fraga said.