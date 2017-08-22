Boyd takes on Callisburg in home opener

By Richard Greene | Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017

The eighth-ranked Boyd Lady Yellowjackets will get their first chance to take their home court this season tonight.

The Lady Yellowjackets (11-3) will take on 2016 3A state tournament team Callisburg at 5:30.

“I’m excited to be able to play our home opener against a quality team that was in the state tournament last year,” said Boyd coach Dusty Crafton.

After a 7-0 start and winning the Cool in Boomtown Tournament, the Lady Yellowjackets went 4-3 last weekend and finished fourth in the 36-team field at Glen Rose. Boyd lost to Liberty Christian twice and Decatur once in three games.

Jordyn Todd continued a strong start with 60 kills at the tournament.

In other action, Decatur plays host to the 2016 3A runner-up Peaster at 6.

Decatur finished second last weekend, falling to 3A No. 1 Glen Rose in the final.

Alvord takes on Gold-Burg at home. Bridgeport heads to Lindsay. Chico travels to Petrolia. Northwest is at Mansfield Summit. Paradise plays host to Ponder.