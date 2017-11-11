Boyd takes final playoff spot, beating Paradise

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Football, Football, Paradise, Paradise Football

Entering Friday night at 0-4 in District 4-3A Division I, the Boyd Yellowjackets needed to solve a long math problem and get some help to get into the postseason.

The Yellowjackets got the assistance with Bowie crushing Ponder. They took care of their part of the equation with Logan Jones’ second touchdown run of the night lifting them to a 29-13 victory over the rival Paradise Panthers at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Boyd had to win by more than 11 to claim the fourth playoff spot out of the league in a three-way tiebreaker with Paradise and Ponder.

“This is big. We were so upset about being 0-4. We took the opportunity we had and made the most of it,” said Jones, who ran for 61 yards and touchdowns of two and 12 yards.

Boyd (3-7) heads to the playoffs a season after going 0-10. The win Friday also snapped a six-game skid for the Yellowjackets.

“I’m about as proud of them as any team,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “We’ve been a part of state championships around here and big playoff runs, but for this team, with all the adversity we had this year — being young and all the injuries we’ve had — to do what it took to make the playoffs is a heck of a deal.

“These guys fought hard all year. There’s no quit in them. They fought until the end.”

Boyd will take on District 3-3A Division I champion Comanche in the bi-district round next week. No time or date has been set for the game.

Paradise’s season ends at 3-7. The Panthers had a chance in the past two weeks to clinch a playoff berth, but dropped games to Bowie and Boyd.

“We’ve struggled,” said Paradise coach Ronnie Gage. “We lost our mojo with all the injuries at midseason and never got it back. We gave ourselves a chance, but didn’t get it done.”

Jones’ 12-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left and the two-point try by Casey Reynolds put Boyd up 16. The Boyd defense made it hold up with freshman Nick Taylor getting an interception on the next series.

Boyd did have a late scare when Paradise’s Colby Cox picked off Kody Risenhoover with 1:28 to go and returned the ball to the Yellowjackets’ 4. But a penalty behind the play brought the ball all the way back down field.

Boyd made a stop as time ran out to secure the playoff berth.

Boyd took control the game with its best drive of the season going into halftime. Backed up to its 4-yard line with 3:17 left in the half, the Yellowjackets went 96 yards in 13 plays and overcame a holding call inside the Paradise 10-yard line to score on a Jones 2-yard quarterback sneak with two seconds left in half to go up 21-7.

Jones also connected with Koby Miller on a 24-yard, halfback pass on the drive.

“We did a little bit of everything on that drive, throwing and running,” Hopkins said.

Miller caught six pass for 112 yards in the first half, including a 35-yard touchdown reception from Risenhoover that broke a tie at 7.

The Yellowjackets scored on three of their four possessions in the half.

Paradise missed a field goal on its opening drive. After Boyd took a 7-0 lead on Boone Eustace’s 14-yard run, Paradise answered with a Jace Essig hitting Reggie Contreras with a 20-yard pass to cap a 12-play drive.

Paradise scored on the opening possession of the second on a four-yard run by Jacob Robinson, but could not finish another drive.

“We had chances offensively and didn’t get it done,” Gage said. “Boyd came out ready to play. We made a lot of mistakes at crucial times.”