Boyd sweeps Tolar in bi-district

By Messenger staff | Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

The beginning of the playoffs Tuesday only served as a continuation of the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets’ recent dominance on the court.

The Lady Yellowjackets hit .270 and buried 40 kills in the three-game sweep of Tolar (25-12, 25-9, 25-19) in the 3A Region II bi-district match at Aledo High School.

Boyd will move on to play Clyde in the area round at 7 p.m. Thursday in Graham.

Macee Valtr led the Boyd attack with 14 kills, hitting .407. Jordyn Todd joined her in double figures with 12 kills. Laney Pellegrini added six.

Tori Pellegrini handed out 18 assists and Macey McCune 15.

Defensively, Boyd Jacey Cate blocked four shots and Larrin Maxwell made 21 digs.

Boyd took control of the match early, going on a 9-2 run to build a 19-8 lead in the opening set. Boyd went on to take the game by 13.

Boyd roared out to a 18-5 lead in the second set and held Tolar to just nine points in the game.

After Tolar stayed with Boyd in the third game, Boyd finally put the match away with a 9-4 closing run.