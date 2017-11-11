Boyd stifles Chico in blowout

By Reece Waddell | Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Boyd Basketball, Chico Basketball

The Boyd Lady Jackets were stifling Tuesday night.

Up 26-1 at one point in the second quarter, Boyd (2-7) held Chico (2-5) to just eight first half points, rolling to a 52-24 victory on the road.

“We came out and played well,” said Boyd coach Erica Warner. “We kept our hands to ourselves and just read the passes well.”

The Lady Dragons were held without a field goal until midway through the second quarter, unable to generate any offense. With shots not falling, Chico quickly fell into a hole when Boyd sophomore guard Paytin Bullard got going.

Bullard led the way for the Lady Jackets, finishing with a game and team-high 20 points. Although her jump shot was not falling, Bullard continued to attack the basket and get to the rim.

“I wasn’t shooting very well so I decided to penetrate,” Bullard said. “It definitely helped [get me going offensively].”

Boyd outscored Chico 40-8 in the first half due in large part to its offensive efficiency. The Lady Jackets did not have many empty possessions in the first two quarters, catching the Chico defense out of rotation for easy layups and open looks.

“Sometimes we get a little still with the ball, so I was very pleased with our ball movement,” Warner said.

The game slowed down considerably in the second half, with Boyd scoring just 12 points in the final two frames. Chico, on the other hand, tripled its point total from the first half, as its offense began to settle in.

But with a 32-point halftime deficit to overcome, it was not enough, as the Lady Jackets held on for their second victory of the young season.

“This is definitely a good win,” Bullard said.