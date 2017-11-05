Boyd finishes eighth in 3A

By Richard Greene | Published Sunday, November 5, 2017

Running for the first time in the state finals, Connor Richardson took a bold strategy.

“My plan was to get out fast, so I didn’t get caught up in the mess,” explained the Boyd junior.

The race plan kept Richardson in the top 20 throughout. He went on to finish 18th in the 3A boys race at the University Interscholastic League cross country championships at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Richardson finished the 5K in 16:43.

“I came in ranked 45th and didn’t get 45th,” Richardson said.

“It was fun. All I can say for the first time here, it was a great experience.”

Richardson led the Boyd Yellowjackets to an eighth-place finish with 203 points.

With five runners in the top 25, Luling won the 3A title with just 43 points. Tornillo took second with 98 and Pilot Point third with 140.

“Everyone stepped up. It was great to see,” Richardson said.

Tristan Lemasters finished 37th, running 17:06. He moved past several runners in the final mile to get into the top 40.

“It was very humid. Overall, I ran well for the conditions,” Lemasters said.

Gauge Fahlin brought home 49th in 17:21. Manny Garcia ran 17:54 for 81st. Lucas Loya turned in an 18:23 for 104th as the fifth Yellowjacket finisher.

Blake Rodgers was 109th in 18:36 and Colton Lawson 118th in 18:47.

The entire squad is made up of juniors and expects to make a return next year. Before then, Lemasters said the group will look to make noise in the spring.

“We’re looking forward to next year and dominating on the track,” Lemasters said. “If we can run sub-10:40 on this course, it’s should be a fun year in track.”