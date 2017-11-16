Boyd fans flock to watch Lady Yellowjackets

By Richard Greene | Published Thursday, November 16, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Volleyball, Volleyball

Lindsey Chancellor ditched one of her classes Thursday at Arlington Baptist with a legitimate excuse.

After going through a winless campaign her freshman year at Boyd six years before, the college sophomore had to be in Garland to see the Lady Yellowjackets make their debut in the state tournament.

“I wasn’t going to miss this,” Chancellor said. “If they win, I’m going to be here on Saturday.

“No one thought this would happen. This is a dream come true for the whole town.”

When the gates opened at the Curtis Culwell Center at 10 a.m. sharp, it appeared as if the whole community had made the voyage more than an hour east to see their Lady Yellowjackets in action.

Karen Pennington was the first Boyd fan in the building.

“I’ve got to watch the girls win. This is historic,” Pennington said. “I know all the girls. My daughter is one of the managers on the basketball team.”

A sea of gold filled the stands more than 45 minutes before the match with Goliad, dwarfing the crowd on the other side.

“There will be a good turnout today. Every game, Boyd fans have blown away the other side,” said Angie Langley.

She was one of many fans with sons or daughters on other teams in the school that were on hand to pledge their support for the Lady Yellowjackets.

“We enjoy cheering all the teams on. It’s going to be a good year for Boyd,” Langley said.

Boyd standout receiver Koby Miller took time out from his preparation for the Yellowjackets’ playoff game set for Friday night to attend Thursday’s match.

“We’re here to support the volleyball girls. They always support us,” Miller said. “It’s amazing to see. They work harder than any team.”

Boyd canceled classes for students and faculty members to be able to attend the match. Boyd ISD Superintendent Ted West was pleased to see the large contingent of Boyd fans on hand.

“It’s great. That was the whole point of us not having school to have as many people as we could here to support the girls. We’re very proud of this team,” West said.

The district loaded two buses of students and fans to bring to the game. Tom Spencer, whose granddaughter Rylee Spencer is a freshman on the team, drove one of the buses.

“Everyone was having a good time,” Spencer said. “This is fantastic. I’ve been in Boyd my whole life. Hopefully we’re back on Saturday.”