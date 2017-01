By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

The Boyd Yellowjackets couldn’t protect a lead going into the fourth quarter Tuesday, falling 53-50 to Jacksboro.

Boyd hit just three field goals in the final frame. Jacksboro outscored Boyd 20-15 over the last eight minutes to steal the win.

Boyd led throughout the first half and 35-33 going into the fourth.

Connor Richardson hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Trevor Drake finished with 12.

Boyd (8-10, 0-4) played host to Holliday Friday and will go to Bowie Tuesday.