By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Boyd, Boyd Basketball

The Boyd Yellowjackets (8-11, 0-5) fell to the Eagles of Holliday Friday by a count of 44-28.

Holliday held the Jackets to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters. Boyd trailed by only 8, 20-12, at the half but couldn’t stay with the Eagles as they flew away with the victory and outscored the Yellowjackets 24-16 during the final two periods.

Garrett Moran paced the team with 10 points while Trevor Drake had 8.

Boyd went to Bowie Tuesday and will play host to Nocona Friday.