Basketball: Yellowjackets earn first district win

Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

After suffering a string of close losses in District 8-3A, the Boyd Yellowjackets made the plays in overtime to take down Jacksboro and pick up their first league win.

Blake Rodgers scored eight of his 13 in the extra period as Boyd (1-10) recorded the 66-61 win.

Connor Richardson tossed in 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Boyd hit seven 3-pointers.

Trevor Drake finished with 18 points.

Boyd outscored Jacksboro 15-9 in the final frame.

Boyd led 29-19 at halftime. Jacksboro cut the deficit to one, 40-39, going into the fourth quarter.