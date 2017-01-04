Basketball: Wylie clips Eagles – Loss snaps Decatur’s win streak at 11

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

In the rematch of last year’s 4A Region I quarterfinal, Decatur and Abilene Wylie traded shots and runs through a sizzling first two and half quarters Friday at Chisholm Trail High School.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent in a game that went into halftime tied at 33 after Nick Young’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

But over the final three minutes of the third quarter, the Decatur offense went quiet, allowing Wylie to break free. Steven Lopez capped an 11-2 run with a floater that gave the Wildcats a double-digit lead.

Wylie built the lead to 15 in the fourth before staving off a fierce Decatur comeback to win 72-63 and capture the Blue Division title at the Whataburger Tournament.

“A three-minute spell there. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping our head and staying in the process and moment and not letting things rattle us,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman.

“Hopefully this is a lesson for us and we can become a better team because of it.”

Wylie, who knocked Decatur out of the playoffs last March, snapped the Eagles’ 11-game winning streak. Decatur fell to 14-6 with two non-district games left before the District 9-4A opener at home against Argyle Jan. 13.

“We’ll get back to the drawing board tomorrow and move past this game,” said Decatur senior Parker Hicks. “It shows we’re right there with them and have the ability to play with them. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and get ready for Jan. 13.”

Hicks finished with 27 points. The all-tournament selection averaged 32.5 over four games. He was joined on the all-tournament team by Bryce Elder and Dane Fitzgerald. Elder had 12 points in the tournament final.

Hicks scored 18 of Decatur’s first 20 points Friday, including a 3-pointer that tied the score at 20. But that turned out to be his last basket until two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Wylie switched defenses to deny Hicks the ball. He had just one shot attempt in the third quarter.

“They went into a box and one, which coach expected that to happen sooner or later,” Hicks said. “We were ready for it. They’re the first team that’s done it to us, so it was a new look for us. Our guards did a good job of handling the pressure.”

Decatur managed only six points in the third quarter was scoreless the final two minutes of the frame as Wylie took a 49-39 lead. The Eagles also turned the ball over seven times in the quarter.

Wylie used the free-throw line to balloon the advantage to 15, 63-48, with 4:23 left. Wylie was 26-for-38 at the line and hit 17 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Decatur only managed to get to the line 13 times.

Hicks and Bryce Elder started a Decatur comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers during a 13-2 run. Wilson Hicks’ 3-pointer with 2:25 left brought Decatur within four, 65-61.

The Eagles couldn’t get any closer as Dion Novil hit a pair of baskets inside to keep them at arm’s length. Novil finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. He was one of four Wylie players in double figures. Lopez led Wylie with 19.

WYLIE 72, DECATUR 63

Decatur … 10 … 23 … 6 … 24 … – … 63

Wylie … 13 … 20 … 16 … 23 … – … 72

DECATUR (14-6) – Nick Young 5, Parker Hicks 27, Dane Fitzgerald 6, Drew Redwine 2, Wilson Hicks 11, Bryce Elder 12.

WYLIE – Steven Lopez 19, Kade Brasel 4, Sam King 7, Dylan Isenhower 15, Thomas Lynch 1, Kyler Christian 13, Dion Novil 14.

FIELD GOALS – Decatur 23-45; Wylie 21-32. 3-pointers – Decatur 8-19 (Parker Hicks 3, Wilson Hicks 2, Elder 2, Young 1); Wylie 4-8 (Lopez 2, King 1, Christian 1). Free throw – Decatur 9-13, Wylie 26-38. Rebounding – Decatur 16 (Redwine 4, Hicks 4); Wylie 26 (Christian 6, Novil 7). Turnovers – Decatur 19; Wylie 23.