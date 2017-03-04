Basketball: Tough ending – Eagles fall in OT to defending champs

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 4, 2017

The Decatur Eagles dug out of a 12-1 hole to start the game and used a one-handed jumper from Wilson Hicks and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to force overtime Tuesday night.

In the extra period, Lincoln’s Tacorian Jones’ quick hands provided the difference. The guard made a pair of steals. The second he converted into a layup and one that put the defending 4A champions up six and on the way to the 61-55 victory in the Region II quarterfinal at Richland High School.

“We kept fighting. We never gave up. It just didn’t go our way at the end,” said Decatur senior Parker Hicks, who closed his career with 26 points and nine rebounds.

“We knew it would be a tough matchup. We believed we had it. We proved it for four quarters. We just didn’t finish it in overtime. We proved we’re just as good as anyone in the state.”

Lincoln outscored Decatur 10-4 in the overtime to book a trip to the Class 4A Region II tournament at Texas A&M-Commerce Friday. Lincoln will play Paris at 8 p.m.

The loss ended the Eagles’ season at 28-8. It was also the final game for four Decatur seniors – Parker Hicks, Bryce Elder, Drew Redwine and Nick Young.

“You go and watch them play eighth-grade basketball games, and you watch them grow up and mature,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “You watch all the hard work they put into it. As bad as they are hurting, I’m hurting just as bad. It’s a hard pill to swallow that this is the last time you get to coach a group of special, special kids.”

Hicks finished the season averaging 30.3 points per game.

“There’s no better player in the state of Texas than Parker Hicks,” Coffman said.

Parker Hicks praised his teammates for the accomplishments this season.

“It was special, especially being my last year at Decatur. It’s tough to go off like this,” he said. “At the same time, we can think about all the positive things we’ve done.”

With Jones’ two steals, Decatur committed four turnovers in overtime. The Eagles had 30 turnovers in the game.

“They’ve got Division I players all over the place. I don’t think it had anything to do with what we were doing,” Coffman said. “Obviously, we’d like to take care of the ball better at times. It had a lot to do with how good they are.”

Decatur had six turnovers during a six-minute scoring drought in the first quarter as Lincoln went on a 12-0 run. Dane Fitzgerald’s 3-pointer ended the dry spell and started a 8-0 spurt for Decatur.

Decatur continued the rally, tying the game at 24 with Parker Hicks’ 3-pointer and taking the lead on a free throw by Nick Young.

The Eagles held a one-point lead until Lincoln’s Devonte Reese and Kortrijk Miles hit back-to-back 3s in the final 11 seconds of the first half to take a 32-37 halftime lead.

Miles led all scorers with 21 points.

Lincoln stayed in front until Parker Hicks tied the game with a layup and-one a minute into the fourth. Decatur appeared to have grabbed a lead with three minutes to go on a Parker Hicks layup, but it was waved off by a travel call.

Decatur entered the final minute down 51-49. After a missed Lincoln free throw, sophomore Wilson Hicks hit a soft jumper with nine seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Wilson Hicks finished with 18 points, scoring the Eagles’ lone field goal in the overtime.

LINCOLN 61, DECATUR 55

Lincoln … 15 … 17 … 8 … 11 … 10 … – … 61

Decatur … 9 … 18 … 11 … 13 … 4 … – … 55

LINCOLN – Kennedy Milton 11, Lamarsay Austin 8, Kortrijk Miles 21, Devonte Reese 6, Tacorian Jones 11, Jeremiah Whitaker 4.

DECATUR (28-8) – Nick Young 1, Parker Hicks 26, Dane Fitzgerald 5, Drew Redwine 2, Wilson Hicks 18, Bryce Elder 3.