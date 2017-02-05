Basketball: Tied up at top – Argyle stops Decatur to pull even in district

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

The Decatur Eagles now have company atop District 9-4A.

Ninth-ranked Argyle stymied Decatur’s offense Tuesday, holding the seventh-ranked Eagles to a season-low 37 points, including just 13 in the second half. Argyle also forced Decatur into early foul trouble and capitalized at the free-throw line, hitting 23 of 29 on the way to the 50-37 home victory.

The two teams split their regular season meetings and are now tied at 5-1 in district with four games left to play.

“It puts it in a tie ,but we have to come back and finish these last four games to make sure we end in a tie,” said Decatur senior forward Parker Hicks. “We can’t slip up and lose to a team we shouldn’t.”

Throwing a variety of players at Hicks, who came into the game averaging 30.9 points per game, Argyle limited him to just nine points. Hicks, who picked up a fourth foul on a charge early in the third quarter and sat most of the frame, had just one point in the second half. Hicks fouled out with a minute left, going 4-for-10 from the field.

“They were denying me the ball, but that’s no excuse for us to score no more than 37 points,” Hicks said. “We’ve got to do better on the offensive boards and with our pace of play.”

From the start of the game, Argyle dictated the pace, keeping Decatur from getting opportunities in transition.

“We played to their level and we didn’t play our game,” Hicks said. “They wanted it slow and drawn out. We’re at our best when it’s fast.”

Controlling the pace and attacking the offensive glass, Argyle grabbed the lead late in the second quarter with a 7-2 run capped by David Davis’ second 3-pointer. Davis finished with 18 points.

Argyle had 12 second-chance points on eight offensive boards.

Wilson Hicks banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring Decatur within two, 26-24, at halftime. He also drained a last-second trey in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points.

After hitting its first three shots of the third quarter, Argyle opened up the lead to nine late in frame by getting to the line. Argyle went 16-for-20 at the line in the second half.

“It began in the first half defensively. We didn’t execute a whole lot of what we talked about in practice to take some things away,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “We allowed them to do of what they wanted to do from their standpoint, and we didn’t do much to take away what they wanted to do.”

As Argyle worked to the line and built the lead to double digits in the fourth, Decatur couldn’t answer on the offensive end. Decatur was 2-for-10 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Decatur shot 45 percent for the game (15-for-33).

ARGYLE 50, DECATUR 37

Decatur … 12 … 12 … 8 … 5 … – … 37

Argyle … 14 … 12 … 12 … 12 … – … 50

DECATUR (21-7, 5-1) – Parker Hicks 9, Dane Fitzgerald 6, Drew Redwine 2, Wilson Hicks 14, Bryce Elder 6.

ARGYLE (22-4, 5-1) – Brandon White 8, Jon Harding 6, Nathan Priddy 12, Christian Splain 2, David Davis 18, Blaze McMellian 2, Max Valentino 2.

FIELD GOALS – Decatur 15-33; Argyle 11-26. 3-pointer – Decatur 6-20 (Wilson Hicks 4, Bryce Elder 2); Argyle 3-9 (David Davis 3). Free throws – Decatur 1-2; Argyle 23-29. Rebounding – Decatur 16 (Parker Hicks 5); Argyle 26 (Harding 6, White 6).