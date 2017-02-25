Basketball: Texans storm back to beat Sherman

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

The upset-minded Sherman Bearcats, the fourth seed out of 5-5A, got off to a roaring start Tuesday night in the 5A Region I bi-district game against the Northwest Texans.

But the patient, veteran Texans stayed steady and reeled in the Bearcats and finished them off with a closing 18-8 run in a 78-68 victory at Gainesville.

Northwest, ranked No. 18 in 5A, moved on to the second round to face Grapevine in Flower Mound Friday.

Jordan Keys finished with 25 points and Avery Anderson 21. Darrell Simpson added 14.

Northwest trailed 24-19 after the first quarter. Northwest slowed Sherman down in the second quarter and took a 41-38 halftime lead.

Sherman outscored Northwest 22-19 in the third to send the game to the final frame tied at 60.