Basketball: Texans secure 6-5A crown

Saturday, February 18, 2017

The Northwest Texans are district champions for the first time since 2010.

The Texans clinched the 6-5A title Tuesday with a 44-43 win over Brewer.

Julien Smith clinched the victory with a free throw in the final second. He finished with 12 points.

Avery Anderson led the Texans with 15.

Northwest (27-4, 13-1) will open the 5A Region I playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Gainesville against 5-5A’s fourth-place team Sherman.

Northwest needed a fourth-quarter rally to pick up the win over Brewer and avoid a three-way tie for the league title. The Texans outscored Brewer 15-12 in the final frame to secure the win.