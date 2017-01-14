Basketball: Texans maintain streak

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

The 25th-ranked Northwest Texans remained unbeaten in District 6-5A with a home win over Aledo Tuesday.

Jordan Keys scored 21 points and Julien Smith 11 as the Texans won 62-46 and improved to 4-0 in district. Northwest is 18-4 on the season.

“We are playing well offensively,” said Northwest coach Mike Hatch. “Our defense has to improve. We give up too many open looks.”

Northwest led 35-27 at halftime and built the advantage to 49-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tucker Dunn dished out seven assists with nine points. Avery Anderson finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.