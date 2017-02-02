Basketball: Texans inch closer to playoffs

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Northwest, Northwest Basketball

The Northwest Texans inched closer to sealing a playoff berth Friday with a 61-43 victory over Boswell.

The Texans (22-5) moved to 9-0 in District 6-5A and lead the league by two games with five games left, including Tuesday’s showdown with No. 22 Chisholm Trail. A win Tuesday would clinch a playoff berth.

Avery Anderson tossed in 17 against Boswell. Julien Smith scored 14. Darrell Simpson had nine points and seven rebounds.

Northwest held Boswell to eight points in the second quarter, taking a 29-19 halftime lead. The Texans built the lead to 46-27 going into the fourth quarter.