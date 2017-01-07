Basketball: Texans hold off Boswell – Simpson’s block preserves win

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Northwest, Northwest Basketball

The Northwest Texans raced out to a 25-point halftime lead with a strong defensive effort creating opportunities in transition.

But the second half proved to be a much different story as the Texans committed 18 turnovers and Boswell’s duo of BB Berry and Larry Smith whittled away at the Northwest lead.

Boswell closed to within two and had the ball with a chance to tie before center Darrell Simpson turned the Pioneers away with his fifth block of the game to help Northwest escape with the 65-62 win at Texan Gym.

“He came up with a big block right there and got the ball – certainly a game-saver,” said Northwest coach Mike Hatch.

“Darrell was effective in the first half. That was one of the reasons they couldn’t score in the first half. He did a great job of protecting the rim. They couldn’t get to the rim in the first half.”

Along with the five blocks, Simpson tossed in 11 points and grabbed seven boards to help the Texans (15-5) to a 2-0 start to District 6-5A.

“We are 2-0. That beats the heck out of anything else,” Hatch said. “That’s where we want to be.”

The road immediately gets tougher for the Texans as they take on the fourth-ranked team in 5A – Chisholm Trail – Friday.

Through 16 minutes, the Texans looked to be on their way to cruising into Friday’s showdown. Northwest ended the first half on a 16-4 run over the final five minutes to build a 43-18 lead.

Northwest’s lead grew to 29, 47-18, on Avery Anderson’s putback early in the third quarter.

Anderson finished with 13 – one of three Texans in double figures. Julian Smith led Northwest with 19.

Over the final six minutes of the third, Boswell went on a 24-8 run that included two 3-pointers each from Berry and Larry Smith.

The Boswell duo, held to a combined nine points in the first half, went off for 35 after halftime. Berry finished with 23 and Smith 21.

By the midpoint of the fourth quarter, Boswell had the deficit down to 10. Two Northwest turnovers around a Smith 3-pointer and a pair free throws by Jacob Finley with 26.4 seconds left pulled Boswell within two, 63-61.

“We didn’t keep our intensity up and got relaxed,” Simpson said.

Northwest had nine turnovers and went 2-for-7 from the field in the fourth quarter.

“We just lost focus. We’re very young and inexperienced, and we have not been able to get focused for 32 minutes,” Hatch said. “We play in spurts. Once you turn it off and lose your focus, you allow the other team to have a chance or feel like they have a chance and it’s hard to shut them down.

“It’s going to be a bitter pill to swallow if we don’t wake up and start finishing these games.”