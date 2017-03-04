Basketball: Texans earn first region bid since 1994

The Northwest Texans earned their first trip to the region tournament in 23 years Tuesday night.
Behind 34 points from sophomore Avery Anderson, the Texans took down Birdville 76-58 in the 5A Region I quarterfinal at Coppell.
The Texans (30-4) took on El Paso Andress in the region semifinal Friday at West Texas College in Snyder. The winner will play in the region final for a chance to go to the state tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday against El Paso Burges or Eastern Hills.
The Texans stormed back from an early deficit Tuesday against Birdville. Trailing 15-12 after one, Northwest heated up offensively scoring at least 20 in the next three frames.
Northwest outscored Birdville 20-12 in the second to take a 32-27 halftime lead. The Texans built the lead to 45-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Julien Smith finished with 15 points and Jordan Keys 13.