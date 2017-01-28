Basketball: Taking aim – Three-sport star knocking down 3s for Eagles

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

As February nears, so does a busy time of the year for Decatur senior Bryce Elder.

The baseball diamond and golf course beckons the ace pitcher and state-qualifying golfer.

“I enjoy it. I’m always busy, but it’s fun going from one sport to the next and hope for the best,” said Elder, the All-Wise Pitcher of the Year last year after going 8-2 with a 1.36 ERA. He finished 24th in 4A at the state golf tournament for the bronze medalists Eagles.

But before the busy spring, Elder has work to finish on the basketball court where he’s turned into a marksman outside the 3-point arc for the Eagles. Elder knocked down five 3-pointers Tuesday in Decatur’s win over Krum. For the season, he’s shooting 41 percent on 3s, hitting 53 of 128.

“He has a knack for taking and making big shots,” said Decatur coach Drew Coffman. “Here lately he’s been better. At the Whataburger Tournament, he made some timely shots.”

Elder gives credit for his opportunities on the outside to the work of senior teammate Parker Hicks, who is scorching defenses for 31.3 points per game.

“A lot of that is because of Parker and how much teams key in on him,” Elder said. “Against Argyle at times, there were three people on him. There’s always a man or two open.”

Overall, Elder is second on the team in scoring (10.5) and rebounding (4.8) in his first full season as a starter. Last year, he started early in the season before being switched to a scorer off the bench.

“Last year, he was one of the best five offensive players we had,” Coffman said. “He did start early in the year, and we made a change to be more defensive minded. He brought a good offensive punch off the bench. When we made the change, he didn’t gripe or complain. That shows how selfless he is.”

Coming into the year, Elder expected to log heavy minutes. He leads the team at 27.6 minutes per night.

“It’s really different. I was used to coming in a for a couple of minutes at a time,” Elder said. “I know that I’m not going to be the leading scorer, but I try to do as much as I can. I do my part to be a role player.”

When basketball season ends, Elder will quickly transition outside to staring down hitters on the mound and down putts on the green.

“I don’t know how he does it,” Coffman said. “It’s tough to be good at one sport, more or less outstanding in all three. It just shows how hard he works.”

After helping the Eagles baseball team to the region quarterfinals and the golf team to the state tournament last year, Elder is hoping for an extended playoff run on the basketball court.