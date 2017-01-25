Basketball: Smith, Lady Eagles roll to win

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

Behind a big night from Shaylee Smith, the Decatur Lady Eagles blasted Gainesville Friday to reach the midpoint of District 9-4A play alone in second place.

Smith posted a double double of 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Lady Eagles’ 57-20 win.

Decatur (14-11) moved to 4-1 in district, heading into Tuesday’s opener of the second half at Krum. The Lady Eagles play host to Sanger in their final home game Friday.

“We’ve been playing well,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner. “We’re playing really well defensively.”

Decatur held Gainesville scoreless in the first quarter, taking a 16-0 lead. The Lady Eagles led 30-6 at halftime.

Hannah Dunning finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Madison Kyle had 11 points and four boards.

Abbie Heiens pulled down seven rebounds with two points. Kylee Fitzgerald dished out seven assists with two points.