Basketball: Slidell’s Meyer earns 21-A MVP – Shelton takes Coach of the Year

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Switching from forward to point guard, Bailey Meyer took over the reins as the floor general for the Slidell Lady Greyhounds.

Behind the sophomore’s lead the Lady Greyhounds swept through 21-A, going 12-0 and made their way to the Class A Region I final.

Meyer averaged 13.9 points with 3.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds along the way to earn the District MVP honor.

Meyer was one of four Lady Greyhounds to receive honors.

Sam Rambsel earned top newcomer.

Lance Shelton was named Coach of the Year after leading Slidell to a 29-4 record.

Slidell seniors Kayler Talamantes and Kayson Roof garnered first-team honors.

RANGEL GRABS OFFENSIVE HONOR

During her senior campaign, Alvord post Cierra Rangel was a handful for opposing defenses.

Rangel averaged 19.3 points per game, shooting 72.4 percent from the field. She also grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game.

Rangel earned 11-2A Offensive Player of the Year.

Alvord guards Brittany Gayler and Randi Taylor made the first team.

Chico’s Whitney Renfro and Kiley Marburger were second-team selections.

MARTIN GARNERS NEWCOMER HONOR

Paradise sophomore Kaycee Martin earned a share of the Newcomer of the Year award with Jacksboro’s Baylee Thompson in District 8-3A.

Martin turned into a perimeter threat for the Lady Panthers.

Paradise’s Maddie Mitschke and April Coursey made the first team. Hannah Beth Pearson was a second-team pick.

Boyd’s leading scorer Lindsey Thorpe made the first team.

DECATUR POSTS LAND ON FIRST TEAM

Decatur senior posts Hannah Dunning and Shaylee Smith earned first-team selections in District 9-4A.

Argyle swept all the superlative awards on their way to winning the league title and the 4A crown.

Bridgeport freshman Emily Vidal made the first team after averaging 14 points with four assists, four rebounds and three steals.

9-4A

MVP: Vivian Gray, senior, Argyle

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madison Ralston, senior, Argyle

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jocelyn Pierce, senior, Argyle

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Carl, freshman, Argyle

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Sophie Betzhold, junior, Argyle

ALL-DISTRICT

Rhett Robinson, junior, Krum; Taylor Schertz, senior, Krum; Brooke Rollins, sophomore, Sanger; Breanna Henderson, senior, Sanger; Tatum Whitewood, junior, Sanger; Emily Vidal, freshman, Bridgeport; Hannah Dunning, senior, Decatur; Shaylee Smith, senior, Decatur; Gabby Standifer, junior, Argyle; Rhyle McKinney, freshman, Argyle

HONORABLE MENTION

Decatur: Madison Kyle, junior; Abbie Heiens, senior; Kylee Fitzgerald, freshman

Bridgeport: Abbi Hatton, senior; Natalie Smith, senior; Morgen Davidson, sophomore

8-3A

CO-MVP: Addy Cook, senior, Bowie; Kamryn Cantwell, junior, Bowie

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Mackenzie Neal, senior, Holliday; Emma Meekins, junior, Nocona

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trinity Tisdale, sophomore, Jacksboro

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Hope Howard, freshman, Bowie; Jordan Nichols, sophomore, Jacksboro

CO-NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Baylee Thompson, freshman, Jacksboro; Kaycee Martin, sophomore, Paradise

COACHING STAFF: Bowie

FIRST TEAM

Henslee Ogle, senior, Bowie; Madison Hill, junior, Bowie; Lindsey Thorpe, senior, Boyd; Maddie Mitschke, sophomore, Paradise; April Coursey, sophomore, Paradise; Brooke O’Neal, sophomore, Nocona; Kaylea Maples, senior, Jacksboro; Kenlie Bedingfield, senior, Holliday; Brooke Coltrain, senior, Holliday; Maddie Brown, junior, Henrietta

SECOND TEAM

Lauren Gill, junior, Bowie; Aslyn Davis, freshman, Bowie; Hunter Rogers, junior, Paradise; Hannah Beth Pearson, junior, Paradise; Trystin Fenoglio, freshman, Nocona; Haley Laake, junior, Jacksboro; Jaymee Yount, junior, Jacksboro; Leah Plaster, junior, Jacksboro; Kersten Boyd, junior, Holliday; Ambri Harrigal, sophomore, Holliday; Lexi James, sophomore, Holliday; Hollie Thomas, senior, Henrietta

HONORABLE MENTION

Boyd: Paytin Bullard, freshman; Kayleigh Pappajohn, senior

Paradise: Damaris Gonzalez, senior; Makaya Wakefield, senior

11-2A

MVP: Briana Knabe, freshman, Era

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cierra Rangel, senior, Alvord

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Morgan Eldridge, senior, Muenster; Laci Muller, senior, Era

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Ember Flack, senior, Era

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Natalie Chism, junior, Muenster

FIRST TEAM

Raegan Dietz, senior, Era; Bailey Klement, senior, Muenster; Natalie Dangelmayr, junior, Muenster; Randi Taylor, senior, Alvord; Brittany Gayler, senior, Alvord; Ryan Jennings, junior, Poolville

SECOND TEAM

Kaylie Anderson, sophomore, Perrin; Karlee Tucker, sophomore, Era; Whitney Renfro, senior, Chico; Kiley Marburger, senior, Chico; Savannah Hermes, junior, Muenster; Kallee Cumbie, senior, Poolville; Trinity Johnson, sophomore, Poolville

HONORABLE MENTION

Chico: Claire Hill, senior

21-A

MVP: Bailey Meyer, sophomore, Slidell

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alexia Britain, junior, Forestburg

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ally Corwin, senior, Bellevue

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Sam Rambsel, freshman, Slidell

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lance Shelton, Slidell

FIRST TEAM

Alex Brown, senior, Bellevue; Kayler Talamantes, senior, Slidell; FreeDom Morris, soph, Bellevue; Kayson Roof, senior, Slidell; Megan Terry, senior, Midway; MaKayla Mason, senior, Forestburg

SECOND TEAM

Hope Phipps, senior, Forestburg; Emily Haney, sophomore, Saint Jo; Brooklyn Messer, junior, Prairie Valley; Madi Eckeberger, senior, Gold-Burg; Zoe Berry, sophomore, Bellevue; Shae Lesando, junior, Bellevue