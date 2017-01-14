Basketball: Slidell plows over Prairie Valley

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

The 24th-ranked Slidell Lady Greyhounds continued their dominance in District 21-A Tuesday.

Slidell (18-3) moved to 5-0 in district with a 46-12 win over Prairie Valley.

Slidell held Prairie Valley to single digits until the fourth quarter. The Lady Greyhounds led 36-7 going into the final frame.

The Lady Greyhounds outscored Prairie Valley 13-0 in the second quarter and led 25-5 at halftime.

Sam Rambsel led Slidell with 19 points.

The Lady Greyhounds closed out the first half of district play Friday at Gold-Burg. Slidell takes on Saint Jo at home Tuesday.