Basketball: Slidell plows over Prairie Valley

The 24th-ranked Slidell Lady Greyhounds continued their dominance in District 21-A Tuesday.
Slidell (18-3) moved to 5-0 in district with a 46-12 win over Prairie Valley.
Slidell held Prairie Valley to single digits until the fourth quarter. The Lady Greyhounds led 36-7 going into the final frame.
The Lady Greyhounds outscored Prairie Valley 13-0 in the second quarter and led 25-5 at halftime.
Sam Rambsel led Slidell with 19 points.
The Lady Greyhounds closed out the first half of district play Friday at Gold-Burg. Slidell takes on Saint Jo at home Tuesday.