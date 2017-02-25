Basketball: Slidell makes regional return

By Rich Hilliard | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

A one-sided loss to Saltillo in 2014 put a quick stop to the Slidell Lady Greyhounds’ return to the playoffs after a year absence.

The area-round loss prematurely cut short Slidell’s first postseason since reaching three-straight regional tournaments to start the decade.

But playing Saltillo again didn’t get mentioned by Kaylor Talamantes, a freshman during the previous meeting, as an incentive on Tuesday.

“I think we wanted to get to the regional tournament for Coach (Dennis) Stroud,” said Talamantes, referencing the Slidell basketball assist and who died unexpectedly in September.

Sophomore Bailey Meyer had 17 points and Talamantes scored 11, as Slidell defeated Saltillo 44-37 at Trenton High School in the Class 1A Region III quarterfinal to clinch its first trip to a regional tournament since 2012.

“It means a lot to do this as seniors and to carry the young girls with us and let them experience it,” Talamates said.

Fellow senior Kayson Roof added: “It’s pretty freaking awesome. We’ve grown over the year. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Talamantes and Roof equate two of five seniors this year for Slidell.

“We have good senior leadership,” said second-year Slidell head coach Lance Shelton. “They worked hard all year. I can’t say enough about the seniors.”

The Lady Greyhounds (28-3), the District 21-A champion, played Lipan, the 18-A runner-up, on Friday at 7 p.m., in the second of two 1A Region III semifinals at Mansfield High School.

The earlier game matched district champions Huckaby and Dodd City.

Shelton, who coached Dodd City’s boys to the regional semifinals and final in 2011 and 2012, deflected credit for getting Slidell back into the regional tournament.

“They do have a great tradition here,” said Shelton, “but you have to have players to continue that. We have players.”

Tied 10-10 after one quarter, the teams each built only small leads for much of the second. Slidell freshman Aurora Deluna’s 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave the Lady Greyhounds a 23-21 halftime lead.

Saltillo (17-5) tied the game at 23 inside the first minute of the second half on its first possession on a floater by Ana Gallegos, who had a game-high 23 points.

Slidell answered on its next possession when Meyer scored off an assist from Cate Zuniga and never trailed again.

Another Gallegos score cut the lead to 27-25, but it proved to be the next to last basket by Saltillo during the third.

Meyer answered with a 3-pointer and scored the first five points, as Slidell capitalized with a 9-0 run to build a double-digit lead at 36-25. Her other two came after driving end-to-end for a basket after grabbing a rebound.

Slidell led 37-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Talamantes’ inside drive early in the fourth regained a double-digit lead which Slidell maintained until Gallegos’ scoring-closing 3-pointer with 17.9 left.

“They were a little nervous in the first playoff game,” said Shelton. “I could tell (Monday) that they were a little more relaxed and thinking ‘Let’s go play.’ What they’ve been taught kicked in”

SLIDELL 44, SALTILLO 37

Slidell … 10 … 13 … 14 … 7 … – … 44

Saltillo … 10 … 11 … 7 … 9 … – … 37

SLIDELL (28-3) — Kayson Roof 2, Kayler Talamantes 11, Bailey Meyer 17, Sam Rambsel 7, Aurora Deluna 3, Cate Zuniga 4.

SALTILLO (17-5) — Madison Simmons 6, Ana Gallegos 23, Sienna Collins 2, Melissa Grienwald 6.