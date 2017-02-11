Basketball: Slidell finishes off sweep of district

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Slidell, Slidell Basketball

The Slidell Lady Greyhounds completed the clean sweep of District 21-A Tuesday.

Led by 21 points from freshman Sam Rambsel, the Lady Greyhounds blasted Gold-Burg 80-17 to finish 12-0 in 21-A. It was Slidell’s second straight year to sweep the league.

The 19th-ranked Lady Greyhounds (25-3) will get a bye through bi-district. They will open the 1A Region III playoffs in the area round Feb. 16-18 against the runner-up of District 24-A, Avinger or Fruitvale, or the third-place team from 23-A, Fannindale.

Slidell will take on Newcastle at 7 p.m. Saturday in Perrin in a warm-up game.

Against Gold-Burg, Slidell led 43-7 at halftime and 64-10 going into the fourth.

Kayson Roof and Bailey Meyer scored 14 points apiece.

Slidell has won four straight district titles.