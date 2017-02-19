Basketball: Slidell captures 21-A title

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

With the District 21-A title on the line Tuesday, the Slidell Greyhounds started slow, falling behind by 13 in the second quarter.

But the Greyhounds refused to go away, cutting the deficit to five by halftime before taking control of the game in the third quarter in the 57-51 victory over Forestburg.

It is the boys program’s first district title since 2008.

“It means a lot. We set it as a goal at the start of the season,” said Slidell senior Walker Gladden. “It’s great to get [the district title] my senior year. Everyone in this gym contributed. All these guys put in a lot of work.”

Narrowly missing the playoffs last year provided the group with added incentive this season.

“We remembered last year and were all really motivated,” said Slidell senior Colton Crane.

Crane scored 15 in the clinching game. He was just getting back from a broken foot when the two teams first met.

“Colton was a difference maker,” said Slidell coach Todd McCormick.

Slidell (22-9) finished off 21-A at 11-1 and will be the league’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. As the district champion, Slidell will have a bye through bi-district and will play the winner of Fruitvale and Sulphur Bluff in the area round of the Class A Region III playoffs.

“Having the bye in the first round we have a chance to regroup and get ready to go,” said McCormick, who is finishing his sixth season with the Greyhounds.

Layton Shelton led the Greyhounds with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Shelby Johnson was the third Slidell player in double figures with 11.

“Layton had 19 but we had contributions from everywhere,” McCormick said. “Walker had several big defensive plays in the fourth quarter.”