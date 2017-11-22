Basketball: Sissies stay unbeaten

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017

After opening the game on a 14-5 run, the Bridgeport Sissies cruised to a 59-23 win over the Pilot Point Lady Cats Saturday.

Bridgeport moved to 4-0 on the season.

Jolene Torres paced the Sissies with 18 points and six rebounds. CheyAnne Weirich added 11 points and eight boards. Emily Vidal scored 10.

Bridgeport led 28-14 at halftime and limited Pilot Point to just nine points in the second half.

“Getting up early allowed us to work on several different aspects of our defensive and offensive schemes,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor. “The girls did a good job and came home with a good road win.”