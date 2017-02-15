Basketball: Sissies nab third place

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

Just 72 hours after falling 52-45 to Krum, the Bridgeport Sissies got a second chance to wrap up third place in District 9-4A.

The Sissies took advantage of the opportunity Friday in Bowie.

In a tight game that featured momentum swings by both Krum and Bridgeport, the Sissies’ offense caught fire just when they needed to narrowly edge Krum 48-45.

Bridgeport wrapped up the third seed in 9-4A and will take on 10-4A runner-up Carrollton Ranchview at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Saginaw High School in the bi-district title game.

With the loss, Krum finishes fourth will face Dallas Lincoln in a bi-district playoff Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Marcus.

Krum led Bridgeport 22-11 with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. But with Krum incurring some foul trouble, Bridgeport made a 7-0 run to end the half and grabbed a 26-25 lead.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Bridgeport gained a 13-point lead behind a two 3-pointers from Emily Vidal and another by Morgen Davidson. Krum trailed by 10 heading into the final frame.

Vidal finished with 18 points.

Krum began the fourth with an 8-0 run to bring Bridgeport’s lead to within a bucket, but lost one of its top all-around players in the process.

With 3:22 left, Krum’s leading scorer Taylor Schertz fouled out. She finished with 18 points.

Down by three points with three seconds remaining, Krum’s final shot came from Robinson about six feet from the hoop, hoping to draw a foul. It fell short and Robinson didn’t get the foul she hoped for as Bridgeport held on for the win.

BRIDGEPORT 48, KRUM 45

Krum … 12 … 13 … 8 … 12 … – … 45

Bridgeport … 7 … 19 … 17 … 5 … – … 48

KRUM (13-18, 5-5) – Taylor Schertz 18, Shelby Woods 5, Reese Robinson 5, Rhett Robinson 8, Ashley Coffey 2, Carli Marquis 7.

BRIDGEPORT (22-9, 5-5) – Emily Vidal 18, Morgen Davidson 6, Abbi Hatton 6, Natalie Smith 4, Delaney Ingram 7, Alyssa Casper 7.