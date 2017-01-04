Basketball: Sissies, Lady Eagles start district

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball, Decatur, Decatur Basketball

After two months of non-district play, the Bridgeport Sissies and Decatur Lady Eagles charge into one of the state’s toughest leagues Friday.

The Lady Eagles (10-10) start 9-4A play at home against Krum. Bridgeport (12-4) heads to Argyle to play the defending 4A champions and top-ranked Lady Eagles.

“It’ll be a grind every night out,” said Decatur coach Billy Garner. “We have to be ready to go every night.”

Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor added: “It’s a tough district. Everyone gives a different look. We have to stay in sync and take it game by game.”

Bridgeport closed out non-district play Tuesday at Hebron after winning the Pilot Point Hoops Fest.

“We’ve had a really good preseason and exceeded some people’s expectations with as young of a group as we have,” Taylor said.

The Sissies start three sophomores and freshman point guard Emily Vidal. Taylor said the young players have grown in confidence each game.

Decatur enters district at .500 after going 2-2 at the NCTC Holiday Classic. The Lady Eagles have struggled at times offensively in non-district, relying on their defense to stay in games.

“We’ve had no consistency scoring the ball all year,” Garner said. “When we’re not shooting well, our defense has to be good for four quarters. We can’t have a breakdown.”