Basketball: Sissies hold on

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017

Tags: Basketball, Bridgeport, Bridgeport Basketball

The Bridgeport Sissies held off a rally by Lewisville Hebron in the fourth quarter for a 30-29 victory in their final non-district tuneup Tuesday.

Abbi Hatton posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Morgen Davidson had six points and six boards.

Bridgeport moved to 17-4 with the victory, heading into the District 9-4A opener at No. 1 Argyle.

“It was a great preseason for our ladies,” said Bridgeport coach Dallas Taylor.

The Sissies limited Hebron to just 10 points in the first half and led 20-10. Bridgeport took a 27-16 lead into the fourth quarter. Hebron closed the game on a 13-3 run.

“We were able to put together a good first half of basketball,” Taylor said. “Our fourth quarter was a struggle for us in this one. We made some mistakes and allowed Hebron back into the ball game. We were able to finish the game out with a win, but we must get better executing down the stretch.”