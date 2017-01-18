Basketball: Sissies bounce back to beat Sanger

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Sissies surged from behind in the fourth quarter to top Sanger 41-36 Friday.

Bridgeport put up a strong first half and led the Lady Indians by 8 heading into the locker room. But Sanger bounced back into the lead, outscoring the Sissies 12-3 in the third. It would take a 13-7 streak by the Sissies in the fourth to put the game away.

Emily Vidal led with 11 points. Morgen Davidson and Abbi Hatton each had nine. Hatton and Natalie Smith had five rebounds. Smith also paced the defense with four steals.

Coach Dallas Taylor said those efforts paid off, in the game’s second half.

“Winning road games is always a good thing in district play,” she said. “Our ladies had to fight hard for this one. We started out slow in the third quarter and allowed Sanger a run. The girls responded with a 13-7 run to put us ahead and keep us there.”